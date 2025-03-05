New MLCs promise to promote interests of students, grads

Vijayawada:The three newly elected MLCs from the graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies are in high spirits “to serve the interests of students, graduates and teachers,” by raising their issues in the Council.

In their first reactions after winning the polls on Tuesday night, they said they would draw the attention of the government to the problems of these segments and help resolve them.



MLC designate from Srikakulam-Vizianagaram-Visakhapatnam, Gade Srinivasulu Naidu representing the Progressive Recognised Teachers’ Union said, “I will focus more on issues of teachers and the lapses in education from the primary to higher education levels. These need to be rectified.”



“The issue of unemployment among the graduates needs to be addressed while the teachers must be given the motivation to ensure quality education to students,” he stressed.



He would be pro-government in his style of functioning and would not involve in politics. “I will propose a change in timings of residential schools, to be from 9am to 4pm, so that teachers would attend to the students. From 4pm to 6pm, physical training teachers should take care of the students. From 6pm hostel wardens must take the responsibility instead of burdening the teaches with long hours of work.”



MLC designate from East-West Godavari Perabathula Rajasekhar said, “I want to pay more attention to the graduates facing unemployment. I will raise their issues in the Council and seek to resolve them apart from taking up other issues that affect the society.”



The MLC designate expressed his gratitude to chief minister Chandrababu Naidu for extending all the support for his election. “I would work to safeguard the interests mainly of the graduates by working in coordination with the government.”



MLC designate from Krishna-Guntur Alapati Rajendra Prasad attributed credit for his victory to 2.44 lakh graduates from 33 assembly segments. He said that nearly 40 per cent of the graduates voted for the first time in the MLC polls. He expressed his gratitude to the NDA for extending its support to him.



The former minister said that, in the council, he would raise the issues that affect the people. In politics, serving the people is more important than enjoying the positions, he said.



Meanwhile, the newly elected MLCs Alapati Rajendra Prasad and Perabathula Rajasekhar paid a courtesy call on education minister Nara Lokesh at the Telugu Desam party office at Mangalagiri.

Lokesh said that with the victory in the MLC polls, they were burdened with more responsibility to serve the interests of the youth. He said the government is committed to generate 20 lakh jobs in five years.