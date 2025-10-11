New Members Of Kanakadurga Temple Trust Board Sworn In

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the newly constituted Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam Trust Board, comprising chairman Borra Radhakrishna (Gandhi) and 17 board members, got sworn in in front of the Kanakadurga Temple’s Rajagopuram atop the Indrakeeladri Hill in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Speaking after the ceremony, Radhakrishna thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM K. Pawan Kalyan for giving him the opportunity to serve Goddess Kanakadurgamma. The new chairman said efforts will be made to mobilise donations from devotees for expansion of the temple and take up additional welfare measures for devotees.

Temple executive officer (EO) V.K. Seena Naik, who administered the oath to the new board members and chairman, pointed to the limited space available atop the Indrakeeladri. He said there are plans to shift some of the temple’s offices below the hill for better accessibility.

The EO announced that battery-operated vehicles will be introduced soon at Kanaka Durga Nagar and Durga Ghat, with temple expansion activities taken up from the Om Turning point.

Later, Housing minister Kolusu Parthasarathi and government whip Tangirala Soumya visited the temple. They congratulated chairman Radhakrishna and board members for assuming office. The minister advised the new board to prioritise services for common devotees and uphold the trust placed in them by the state government.