New maritime policy aiming to transform AP into India's maritime gateway

Vijayawada: Roads and Infra Minister BC Janardhan Reddy told a conference on maritime, logistics & infrastructure development here on Tuesday that the state government aimed to transform AP into a hub for global investments.

He highlighted the importance of discussions with stakeholders to enhance the state’s capabilities in the maritime and logistics sectors. “The logistics sector plays a crucial role in the development of ports, he said, adding that "One of the goals of the 2022 National Logistics Policy is to bring logistics costs down to single digits in GDP by 2030."

The minister said that with a vast coastline of 1,053km, AP is making efforts to utilize the state’s abundant maritime resources. “We have introduced a new Maritime Policy for 2024-29, aiming to transform Andhra Pradesh into India's maritime gateway by 2030,” he said.

The minister also spoke of the plans to enhance the capabilities of Andhra Pradesh to ensure that one of the world’s top 20 ports is located here.

According to the 6th LEADS (Logistics Ease Across Different States) Logistics Index Chart for 2024, Andhra Pradesh is recognized as a "Fast Mover" in the logistics sector.

Janardhan Reddy stressed the need for collaboration between the government, industries and investors to capitalize on the extensive opportunities available in logistics. He encouraged stakeholders to work together to harness the full potential of the maritime and logistics sectors.

The minister expressed optimism that in the coming years, Andhra Pradesh could emerge as a major destination for infrastructure and investments in the country. He also mentioned plans for developing greenfield and brownfield ports to further enhance port capacities. He said there would be a specific focus on coastal tourism.