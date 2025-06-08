New Mango Varieties Named Yogandhra 11, PSN-5

Kakinada: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh and East Godavari district collector P. Prashanthi named new mango varieties Yogandhra 11 and PSN-5 at a nursery in Kadiyapulanka village of Kadiyam mandal in East Godavari district.

The christening ceremony took place when the Ayush Department and Sir Arthur Cotton Association organised a Yogandhra programme at the Kadiyapulanka nursery on Saturday.

Durgesh underlined that to relieve oneself of stress during the present busy lifetimes, yoga, meditation and physical exercise are essential. He exhorted people to practice yoga as a part of their daily life.

Collector Prashanthi emphasised that the yoga exercise should not be limited to one or two days. It must be a continuous process.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Buchaiah Chowdary said India exported yoga to 170 countries. He pointed out that many of the Covid-19 patients got cured after they diligently performed yogasanas during the pandemic.

District Yoga nodal officer and joint collector S. Chinna Rayudu and nursery owners Kuppala Durga Rao and Pulla Peda Satyanarayana were among those present.

On the occasion, the minister and the collector unveiled posters of Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) to create awareness against consumption of drugs and the rehabilitation measures available to overcome addiction.