New ITDA to Be Established for Tribal Development in Srikakulam: Minister Sandhya Rani

Vijayawada: Tribal Welfare Minister Gummidi Sandhya Rani has clarified that since the existing ITDA (Seethampeta) is a part of the newly formed Manyam district, there is the need for a dedicated ITDA for welfare of the tribal community in Srikakulam district.

Speaking in the state assembly on Thursday, the minister said the relevant department has already submitted an evaluation report on the proposal to develop the Meliyaputti area as the new ITDA centre. “The government is reviewing various aspects, including geographical, economic, and administrative factors, to arrive at a final decision.”

Recalling the reorganization of the state in 2022 under GO-Rt-31, which increased the number of districts from 13 to 26, the minister pointed out that during this process, the tribal areas in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari and West Godavari districts were divided into Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Eluru districts.

Sandhya Rani stated that with a tribal population of 94,371 individuals spread across 30 mandals in Srikakulam district, the government has been considering the establishment of an ITDA in Meliyaputti to enhance the development of the tribals in the region. A final decision on the proposal would be made soon, she said.