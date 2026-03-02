New Initiatives Launched To Address Land Grievances: Minister Veeranjaneya Swamy

Nellore: Minister for social welfare Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy said the State government has initiated special measures to address revenue-related grievances and ensure transparency in land records.

The Minister was speaking after attending the Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku programme at Paidipadu village in Jarugumalli mandal on Monday, where he, along with Maritime Board chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, distributed new pattadar passbooks to beneficiaries.

He said the coalition government has introduced government-sealed Pattadar passbooks embedded with QR codes. By scanning the code, beneficiaries can access land details and even navigate directly to the land location.

He alleged that the previous government had misused nearly Rs 700 crore by printing photographs on passbooks and boundary stones. He added that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has signed the first file to repeal the Land Titling Act soon after assuming office.

The minister said people need not visit mandal offices for passbooks, as services are available at village secretariats and through the Mitra app. Revenue clinics are being conducted every Monday under the district collector’s supervision to resolve issues.

He also announced two agricultural drones for the mandal, timely supply of farm inputs, and welfare measures under the “Super Six” schemes, including financial support to farmers, free bus travel for women, and LPG cylinder distribution.

Satyanarayana said Rs 165 crore was secured for the Sangameswaram project to irrigate 10,000 acres, and highlighted road works worth Rs 60 crore in the Kondapi constituency.

A total of 603 passbooks were distributed in the constituency. Officials, including RDO Lakshmi Prasanna and Tahsildar Venkateswara Rao, were present.



