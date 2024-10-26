New hopes pinned on paddy cultivated by Adivasis

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Regional Agricultural Research Station at Chintapalle in ASR district is attempting to revive the cultivation of ancient varieties of rice cultivated by Adivasis in the region for centuries.

“We are doing an evaluation of local primitive rice varieties and cultivating 15 varieties in the 2022-2024 kharif season. Scientists from RARS Maruteru in West Godavari district would evaluate their commercial and export values after their cultivation for two more seasons,” stated Dr A Appala Swamy, associate director of research at RARS, Chintapalle.

He told Deccan Chronicle, “Local Adivasis preserved these rice varieties for centuries but never knew how to exploit them commercially. There is a demand for millets and organic rice across the country and abroad. RARS aims at helping the farmers grow these varieties in bulk.”

The ASR district has over 50,000 hectares of cultivable land but lacks an irrigation system. It is completely contour cultivation or the Podu cultivation that is rain-fed.

Swamy said the land-holding of each farmer was less than an acre and hence a large number of farmers in groups would derive the benefits.

After completing three Kharif seasons, these varieties would be cooked and evaluated by scientists.

He said 25 primitive varieties (Mysore Mallika, Kuji Patali, Navara, Pala Sannalu, Ratna Chodi, Kumuma, Sali, Tt Danyam, Pasupu Sannalu, Tella Sannalu, Bahu Rupi, Kondagiri, Chintapuru, Sannalu, Orissa Basmati, Gudulamma Danyam, Kala Jeera, Taetam Dhanyam, Issuka Ravvalu, Sanna Dhannayam, Sopuru Dhanayam And Kaka Bhat) were cultivated and harvested to ascertain their yield potentiality in Kharif 2022-23. Some 15 land races were evaluated for the yield potentiality characters during Kharif 2023-24.

PHOTO CAPTION: Dr A Appala swamy, associate director of research, RARS, Chintapalle (second from right) seen with other scientists and research scholars at the research station’s farm, examining the yield of ancient rice varieties.