New Haemophilia Care Centre Inaugurated at Guntur GGH Premises

VIJAYAWADA: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar, along with Guntur East MLA Mohammed Naseer Ahmed, inaugurated the Haemophilia Care Centre on the hospital premises on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Naseer Ahmed stated that the new centre would be beneficial for patients suffering from haemophilia. He noted that there are approximately 1,100 patients with the condition, and the government is committed to providing medical services to them.

GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar mentioned that the centre has been established with the support of the state government.

In a related development, doctors at Guntur GGH provided a new lease of life to a patient, G. Naga Durga, who suffers from Glanzmann’s thrombasthenia, by performing laparoscopic surgery to remove a cyst and administering 319 injections to reduce bleeding, all at no cost to the patient, amounting to ₹1.50 crore. Hospital superintendent and Head of General Surgery Dr Kiran Kumar led the surgery, successfully saving the patient’s life, with the assistance of Dr Santosh, Dr Likitha, and others.