New governing body of Moolapeta temple sworn in

Nellore: The new governing body of the historic Sri Moolasthaneshwara Swamy Temple at Moolapeta in Nellore took oath on Sunday amid grandeur and religious fervour before the presiding deity Sri Bhuvaneshwari Sametha Moolasthaneshwara Swamy.

Endowments minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, municipal administration minister Ponguru Narayana, Nellore in-charge mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, Nellore Urban Development Authority (NUDA) chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, public representatives, endowments department officials, temple priests, and devotees attended the swearing in.

Putta Ajay Kumar Reddy took oath as chairman of the temple’s governing committee, along with the newly appointed committee members.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the endowments minister underlined that the state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of common devotees and ensuring transparency in the temple administration.

Ramnarayana Reddy described the Moolasthaneshwara Swamy Temple as one of the most sacred Shaiva shrines in Andhra Pradesh. He advised the mew committee members to serve the devotees with devotion, integrity, and responsibility. He directed the committee to ensure smooth and hassle-free arrangements for the upcoming Mahashivaratri Brahmotsavams.

Minister Ponguru Narayana instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the Mahashivaratri beginning on February 15. He asked them to take special precautions on the Mahashivaratri (February 15) and the Rathotsavam day (February 17) when there will be heavy rush of devotees.

Recalling development initiatives, Narayana said efforts toward development of major temples in Nellore city will continue with support of the endowments minister.

Later, Ramnarayana Reddy and Narayana inspected the ongoing reconstruction works at the Sri Venu Gopala Swamy Temple at Moolapeta undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 16.70 crore. They instructed Endowments officials to expedite construction while maintaining quality standards.

Speaking to media, the ministers announced that mada veedhis will be developed on all four sides of the temple. They assured that reconstruction will be completed in the scripturally prescribed manner within 18 months, after which the temple will be opened to devotees.