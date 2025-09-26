 Top
Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
26 Sept 2025 12:48 AM IST

New Facility For Whips Started In Assembly Complex
Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu —DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu on Thursday inaugurated a new building constructed for the offices of the chief whip and whips in the assembly premises. The facility has 16 cabins, along with a dining hall and a media hall.

He said the project, which was neglected during the previous government, could be completed with the support of urban development minister P Narayana and legislative affairs minister P Keshav. Built at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, the construction could be completed with an expenditure of Rs 3.57 crore, he said.

Ministers Narayana and Keshav, Assembly secretary-general Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara, whip GV Anjaneyulu and several legislators were present.

