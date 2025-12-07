New District Row: Push for Yemmiganur as District, Adoni Ignored

Kurnool: Even as local activists continue their protests seeking district status for Adoni, ruling party leaders have raised a parallel proposal by pitching Yemmiganur as a new district.

Yemmiganur MLA and senior TD leader BV Jayanageswara Reddy proposed that his constituency, Yemmiganur, be carved out as a separate district from Kurnool. This proposal caused a dilemma among the local population.

The MLA said no one has approached him on the Adoni issue. Yemmiganur is centrally located and convenient for the people if it is made a separate district to address local administrative problems, he claimed.

The Adoni Jilla Sadhana Samiti would observe a bandh in Adoni on December 10 with a plea to the state government to consider their demand. They held a roundtable meeting at a local function hall under the banner of the JAC. Amid these political developments, confusion grew among the public as to whether the Yemmiganur proposal is a political strategy to dilute the long-pending Adoni demand for district status.

During the 2022 district reorganisation, Nandyal district was carved out of Kurnool, while Adoni was left out, causing deep disappointment among local people. They had long been seeking district status.

Again in 2025, Adoni was overlooked when Polavaram, Markapuram and Madanapalle were named as new districts, while Banaganapalle was upgraded only as a revenue division.

Peeved, the Adoni Jilla Sadhana Samiti has intensified its agitation plans. Apart from the bandh, it also announced a relay hunger strike across seven constituencies in the division. Its leaders would meet the chief minister and press their demand.

TD leader P. Thikka Reddy and others have met the Chief Minister and explained the situation. Naidu sought clarity on whether any election assurances had been given and asked why the issue had not been brought to his notice earlier.

Notably, YSRC Kurnool parliament constituency in-charge Butta Renuka recently announced in Adoni that she would press for a separate district if YSRC returns to power in 2029. This statement triggered criticism from ruling TD leaders and they intensified the push for Yemmiganur district.