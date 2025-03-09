New director for RINL

Visakhapatnam: Dr Salim G Purushothaman assumed charge as director (operations) at RINL, the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, on Sunday. A mechanical engineer by qualification, Dr Salim also earned a doctorate from Lincoln University College, Malaysia, in 2024.

He began his career as a management trainee (technical) at SAIL, Bokaro, in 1988 and worked in the thermal power plant division until 1996, when he joined RINL.

At RINL, he made significant contributions to the import substitution of high-value Russian spares for boilers and turbines. He was also a member of the core team of NEDO (New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation, Japan) under the Indo-Japanese collaboration.