New Collectors for AP Districts

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
12 Sept 2025 12:20 AM IST

N Prabhakar Reddy, joint secretary, CCLA, is named as collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Nishanth Kumar, director of excise and prohibition, would be the collector for Annamayya district.

Thameem Ansariya, A, collector of Prakasam district, is posted as collector for Guntur district. (Image: X)

Vijayawada: The state government transferred and posted 12 IAS officers as collectors to various districts on Thursday. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued an order to this effect.

Kritika Shukla, director of Intermediate Education, is transferred and posted as collector of Palnadu district. P Raja Babu, secretary to the AP Public Service Commission, would be the collector in Prakasam district. Himanshu Shukla, Director, I&PR and ex-officio joint secretary to government, general administration, would be collector of Nellore district.

A Siri, director of secondary health, is transferred and posted as collector of Kurnool district.

V Vinod Kumar, collector of Anantapur district, moves to Bapatla district. Thameem Ansariya, A, collector of Prakasam district, is posted as collector for Guntur district.

S Rama Sunder Reddy, commissioner, rehabilitation and resettlement would be collector of Vizianagaram district. Kirti Chekuri, JMD of AP TRANSCO, is named as collector for East Godavari district.

O Anand is posted as collector of Anantapur. A Shyam Prasad would be collector of Sri Satya Sai district.

