New Collectors for AP Districts

Vijayawada: The state government transferred and posted 12 IAS officers as collectors to various districts on Thursday. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued an order to this effect.

Kritika Shukla, director of Intermediate Education, is transferred and posted as collector of Palnadu district. P Raja Babu, secretary to the AP Public Service Commission, would be the collector in Prakasam district. Himanshu Shukla, Director, I&PR and ex-officio joint secretary to government, general administration, would be collector of Nellore district.

N Prabhakar Reddy, joint secretary, CCLA, is named as collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district. Nishanth Kumar, director of excise and prohibition, would be the collector for Annamayya district.

A Siri, director of secondary health, is transferred and posted as collector of Kurnool district.

V Vinod Kumar, collector of Anantapur district, moves to Bapatla district. Thameem Ansariya, A, collector of Prakasam district, is posted as collector for Guntur district.

S Rama Sunder Reddy, commissioner, rehabilitation and resettlement would be collector of Vizianagaram district. Kirti Chekuri, JMD of AP TRANSCO, is named as collector for East Godavari district.

O Anand is posted as collector of Anantapur. A Shyam Prasad would be collector of Sri Satya Sai district.