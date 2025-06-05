New Bypass Eases Bellary Chowrasta Traffic

Kurnool: In a major move to address traffic congestion at Bellary Chowrasta in Kurnool, a new bypass lane is under development between Hyderabad Road and the RTC Bus Stand road.

The initiative aims to divert a large volume of traffic from the city’s busiest intersection, allowing smoother vehicle movement and reducing delays during peak hours.

Bellary Chowrasta is a critical traffic junction in Kurnool where routes from Hyderabad, Bellary, Bengaluru and nearby areas converge. This junction also serves the traffic bound for key city landmarks such as the government general hospital, the SP’s office, the collectorate and the Kondareddy Fort.

Due to the volume of vehicles, the intersection experiences severe congestion, particularly between 11 am and 1 pm and again in the evenings.

Industries Minister TG Bharath proposed a new route through the SAP Camp, which offers ample space for traffic movement. Acting on this proposal, the municipal authorities began the construction of a 130-metre-long and 40-foot-wide bypass road connecting the SAP Camp’s internal road to the Hyderabad road and the RTC Bus Stand road.

During a site inspection, municipal commissioner Ravindra Babu and other senior officials confirmed that the bypass is being constructed at a cost of Rs 85 lakh. A W-beam road has been laid, the central gate has been removed and vehicle movement through the bypass has begun.

The commissioner said the internal road of the SAP Camp has been connected to divert vehicles coming from the Hyderabad side toward the RTC Bus Stand near the International Function Hall.

This new route would ease the traffic burden at Bellary Chowrasta, he said and added that the project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 85 lakh.

The W-beam road construction has already been completed. The central gate along the route has also been removed to facilitate smooth vehicle movement. The remaining works would be completed soon, he said.