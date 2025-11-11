New Bridge Ends Boddavaram Farmers’ Monsoon Woes

Kakinada: The long-pending demand of farmers in Boddavaram village of Kotananduru mandal in the Tuni constituency has finally been fulfilled, with the Sana Satish Babu Foundation constructing a bridge across the Tandava River at a cost of Rs.7 lakh.

During every monsoon, the swelling river cut off access to farmlands, leaving farmers unable to reach their crops. Seeking a permanent solution, villagers submitted a representation to Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish Babu during his weekly Praja Darbar.

TD senior leader Thota Naveen inaugurated the bridge on Tuesday. Farmers expressed gratitude to Sana Satish Babu for addressing a problem that had troubled them for years.

Boddavaram is also known as a completely alcohol-free village, following a collective decision by residents to ban alcohol consumption.