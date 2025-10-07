New Bike Gift Turns Tragic: Youth Dies in Crash in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: What was meant to be a moment of joy on Dasara day turned into an unbearable tragedy for a family in Peda Waltair. The very bike that parents bought for their son became the cause of their heartbreak.

According to the Third Town Traffic Police, Srinivas Rao, an auto driver residing in Maharanipeta, lived with his wife, son Harish (19), and daughter. Harish, who completed his Intermediate studies, had been idle at home recently. When he demanded a two-wheeler, his father initially refused citing financial constraints. However, Harish insisted, and finally, Srinivas Rao borrowed ₹3 lakh to fulfill his son’s wish, gifting him the new bike on Dasara day.

Late Sunday night, Harish went out on the new bike with his friend Vinay to the RTC Complex at Dwarakanagar for a late-night meal. After eating, while dropping Vinay home, Harish reportedly sped away from the complex. Near Siripuram Dutt Island, he lost control of the bike and crashed into a divider.

Harish sustained severe injuries and was rushed to KGH Hospital in a 108 ambulance, where he succumbed to his injuries early Monday morning around 5:30 a.m. Vinay, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries.

Traffic CI Amminayudu registered a case and shifted the body to the KGH mortuary for post-mortem. Seeing their lifeless son, the grief-stricken parents broke down, lamenting that the very bike they gifted had claimed his life.