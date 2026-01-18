New Arjitham Complex at Srikalahasti Temple Causes Confusion

TIRUPATI: The newly opened Arjitham Complex inaugurated recently at the renowned Srikalahasti temple to streamline temple services is causing confusion among devotees. They are forced to take longer walks and are facing fresh difficulties.

The Arjitham Complex was constructed at a cost of `1.81 crore near the Shivayya Gopuram to bring all ticket and service counters under one roof. These include counters for Arjitha Sevas, Rahu–Ketu pujas, darshan tickets and other facilities.

Absence of timely announcements and lack of clear signboards have added to the confusion at temple entry points.

While devotees were initially enthused, many now say the shift was done without sufficient planning. A main confusion relates to the entry. The existing entry routes were not taken into consideration

Most devotees enter the temple through the South Gopuram and Tirumanjana Gopuram. However, under the new arrangement, they are required to walk a considerable distance to reach the counters near Shivayya Gopuram even for regular darshan tickets.

The situation has worsened due to a lack of sufficient information. Several pilgrims reach the temple without being aware that the counters have been shifted, leading to confusion at the entry point. They have to make repeated enquiries to the temple staff and security personnel to find their way.

Elderly devotees and families with children are the worst affected, particularly during peak hours.

A devotee from Chittoor district said, “We came here early in the morning, thinking tickets would be issued near the entrance as usual. Then, after walking so far to get the tickets, my parents were exhausted even before darshan.”

While the system appears to be working relatively better for Rahu–Ketu pujas and certain sevas, routing all darshan ticket sales through the new complex has drawn criticism.

Long queues and physical strain have led to frustration. Devotees allege that a lack of clear guidance has been taken advantage of my middlemen, who mislead the pilgrims and fleece them.

Devotees feel the complex was inaugurated before proper trials, signage installation and awareness campaigns were completed. They plead with the Devasthanam to open temporary darshan ticket counters near major gopurams, improve announcements across the temple premises, set up help desks and take strict action against brokers.

Responding to the concerns, a temple official said efforts were being made to improve awareness. “This is a new system, some adjustment is required. We are increasing the announcements and the number of signboards. Any major change needs a little patience on the part of devotees,” he argued.

Points:

- Darshan and Seva ticket counters were shifted to the Arjitham complex near Shivayya Gopuram without aligning them with traditional pilgrim entry routes

- Absence of prior announcements and clear signboards has led to confusion at temple entry points

- Lack of clarity on counter locations has enabled middlemen to mislead pilgrims and demand extra money for tickets