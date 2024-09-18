New AP Liquor Policy from October 1

Vijayawada: The new liquor policy for Andhra Pradesh would be effective from October 1, in which 10 per cent of the shops would be allocated to toddy tappers.

Ministers who were members of the cabinet committee on the new liquor policy, Kollu Ravindra, Nadendla Manohar, Satya Prasad and Kondapalli Srinivas stated this here on Tuesday. The new policy would be presented to the cabinet at its meeting in Velagapudi on Wednesday. The cabinet would discuss and decide on several important issues related to the policy.

Excise minister Kollu Ravindra said the liquor policy was corrupted and the excise system was kept a secret during the YSRC term. He said, “The previous government destroyed the system in the name of SEB. Some 70 per cent of the employees were used to enforce their illegal liquor policy.”

“Brands of multinational companies were removed from the government liquor shops. The YSRC made their own brands available,” he said.

The minister said, “This cabinet sub-committee conducted field-level investigations and studied the policies of six states. We will put the proposals before the cabinet tomorrow. We would provide quality liquor at low prices. Funds will be allocated to control drugs etc and to protect those who are addicted to drugs.”

As per the TD’s election promise, 10 per cent reservation will be made for Kallugeetha (toddy tappers) workers while allocating the liquor shops.

The previous government's liquor policy will be closed this month. A tender committee with a retired judge, as well as district-level committees, will be formed, he said.

Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar said, “We have taken feedback from various associations at the field level and will allocate funds for de-addiction centers and counselling centres. The new policy aims to strengthen the service industry and tourism.”

Health minister Satya Yadav said in the 2014-2019 period, as many as 36,000 kidney and liver-related illnesses were reported in the state. By 2019-2024, more than 56,000 kidney and liver-related illnesses were reported. Health will be ensured with the new liquor policy and quality liquor would be served at low prices, he said.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas said that according to SERP calculations, many people have died due to illness from sale of substandard medicine in the last five years. As a result, the number of widow and single pensioners has increased.

He said, “We are going to implement the best liquor policy in the state. Multinational companies are also taking steps to provide alcohol at low prices.”