New Air Services from Gannavaram Airport: MP Chinni

Vijayawada: Under the Amrit Bharat station scheme, 76 railway stations would be developed in the state and several new flight services would be launched from Gannavaram Airport to improve air connectivity to the state, said Vijayawada MP Sivanath alias Chinni talking to the media persons at NTR Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday. Speaking about the development of the capital area, the MP said the Telugu Desam government was working on several projects including the development of Amaravati railway station, the inauguration of the west bypass road, the construction of a new terminal at Gannavaram airport and the commencement of new air services to several cities.





The MP shared that during the recent parliament session, he had a discussion with Union civil aviation minister K. Rammohan Naidu on the need for the development of Gannavaram airport and the launch of new flight services to improve connectivity to the state. “The construction of the new terminal at Gannavaram Airport will start within a year. Connecting flights to Varanasi (via Vizag) Cochin (via Hyderabad) Coimbatore (via Chennai) and Kolkata (via Vizag) will start in the near future while Air India and IndiGo flight services to Ahmedabad and Pune are going to start very soon,” he said.

Similarly, the MP noted that the West Bypass road will be started in five to six months and connecting roads and radial roads are being constructed from Gannavaram to Amaravati to ease traffic. For the construction of a six km flyover between Mahanadu junction and Nidamanuru, Union road transportation and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had instructed the NHAI officials to submit DPR and Niti Aayog would soon approve the East Bypass project.

MP Chinni said that TD was sincere in implementing Super Six schemes, however, it would not be possible to implement all the schemes within a month after coming to power due to the financial situation of the state. "The State government has prepared a plan to implement the scheme and the schemes will be implemented in the next five to six months," he informed.







