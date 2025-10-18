NETA NATTER| Fighting Fit Lokesh Gets A Modi Pat

Like father, like son. For AP CM N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh Naidu, the comparison between the two came from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi who in a light-hearted moment teased the younger Naidu on appearing fighting fit. Arriving at the Orvakal airport in Kurnool for a joint district tour alongside Governor Justice Abdul Nazir, Modi pointing to the visibly fitter Lokesh, quipped, “you have lost much more weight than the last time I saw you. Soon, you’ll be just like your father!” drawing smiles from the son-father duo. The brief exchange highlighted the close rapport between the NDA leaders as Modi, with a hearty laugh, patted Lokesh on the shoulder before proceeding with the day’s events.

Liquor Baron Gears Up For Another Fight

Even as the political corridors hum with the talk of heirs lining up for the 2029 polls, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy has announced his decision to hang up his boots after the current term. At a birthday celebration in Ongole, he made it clear that his son, Raghav Reddy, would carry forward the family legacy. Srinivasulu Reddy, a seasoned hand in Prakasam politics, disclosed that he intended to step aside before the 2024 election itself but “contested only because Chandrababu insisted.” The senior Magunta’s health, insiders say, has been a matter of concern — he recently underwent a heart operation. The father-son transition plan was briefly derailed when Raghav Reddy was arrested in the Delhi liquor scam. Though he turned approver and managed to secure bail, the controversy left its mark. The timing, coming amid Magunta’s switch from the YSR Congress to the Telugu Desam, has made the leadership wary of fielding Raghav immediately, forcing the senior Reddy to enter the fray again.

Roja Makes Herself Target of PK Fans

Consistency in politics may be a virtue when it comes to policies, but former minister in the then YSRC government R.K. Roja is finding out that it comes with its own problems. Roja, true to her style, keeps pegging away at Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, despite some in her party in the past acknowledging that targeting individuals cost the YSRC the last elections. During a protest in Nagari against spurious liquor, Roja once again dragged Pawan into the issue, blaming him for staying silent. Retribution was quick to come with Pawan Kalyan’s fans unleashing a meme wave targeting the former minister as one preparing for a re-exam that no one announced.

Rushikonda Palace Becomes A Weightier Problem

If Kipling was around, he might have found some parallels between his novella, ‘The Man Who Would Be King’, and the fate of the ‘Rushikonda Palace’ in Visakhapatnam looking the Bay of Bengal. Built by the YSRC supremo and then CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, this very edifice was attributed by many to his losing power, and giving up on the dream of making the building the CM’s official residence. While that was then, the TD government is at its wits’ end trying to figure out what to do with the ‘palace’ that costs Rs 25 lakh a month just for its basic upkeep. Even as the government invited the public to share its opinion on how best to use the building, say for tourism, Jana Sena leader and GVMC corporator Peethala Murthy Yadav objected saying a case filed on the structure by him was pending before the High Court. Opposition parties joined in saying that giving it out for tourism will be just a way of handing out property worth huge sums for a song to a private party. As if this was not enough, the Jana Jagarana Samiti has joined in, erecting banners declaring ‘Rushikonda Palace is not for sale’.

Cops Propose, Patrudu Disposes

Cops, as a rule, can be a hardy tribe given their tough jobs, and long work hours. This can get tiresome at times, but at others, can be a helpful one too. Just ask those at two police stations in Narsipatnam constituency, where Speaker Ayyana Patrudu is based. Despite three new police station buildings at Nathavaram, Golugonda, and Krishnadevipeta being ready, the police are still operating from old buildings. Work on the three buildings were initiated in 2018, when funds were allocated and foundation stones laid, but construction was slow. Two months ago, authorities announced a date for the inauguration of the buildings, but that event was quietly postponed without explanation. A revised date of October 4 was later confirmed, with Ayyanna Patrudu and home minister Anitha expected to attend, but this too was cancelled as the minister was unavailable on that date, leaving the cops wondering if this was one of those where they wait without knowing when their bandobust duties will end.

Bolla’s Slander Has Women Bristling

Careless and reckless remarks can take an immediate toll. Just ask Bolla Brahmanaidu, former MLA from YSR Congress from Vinukonda, who is in the eye of a storm of his own making. The former legislator's remark that ‘all women are drunkards’ at a meeting recently, kicked up an instant row with the AP Women's Commission chairperson Rayapati Sailaja reacting strongly and described his remark was a blot on democracy. Even worse, she said, it showed Brahamanidu’s attitude towards women, and demanded an unconditional public apology for insulting the women. The warning was clear — either he demonstrates his contriteness, or will have to face action. This coming amidst the liquor scam rocking AP politics left several wondering if the YSRC is yet to learn its lessons when it comes to matters related to liquor.

Kiran Tells ‘one vote-two states’ BJP, State Split Not A Good Idea

The last chief minister of unified Andhra Pradesh, N.Kiran Kumar Reddy, if nothing, is a man who apparently still believes that bifurcation of the state was not the best thing to have happened. He was the one leader in the Congress to differ with the party high command on bifurcation, and during, his recent visit to Rajamahendravaram to participate in birthday celebrations of BJP MLC Somu Veerraju, said he still abided by his ‘unity’ stand. He lamented that after the split, the new AP was no longer the same. But his observation and its irony was not lost on those around him and the fact that he is now in the BJP which was the first to pass a resolution for bifurcation decades ago, which incidentally was also at Rajamahendravaram where Kiran Kumar Reddy made his views clear yet again.









Alai Balai, With VHR’s Seema Twist

At the annual Alai Balai bash hosted by Haryana former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao stole the show, rivalling the expansive buffet of dishes on offer by dishing out a bit of advice on how to make friends and win over enemies. Keeping with the spirit of the event, Hanumantha Rao, seasoned politician and a regular at the event, suggested to Dattatreya that he should take the spirit of Alai Balai to Rayalaseema to cool down the region’s fiery politics. “Let them eat, meet, and chew away their grudges,” was Hanumantha Rao’s peace formula. As he relished the Telangana-style delicacies, a fellow politician couldn’t resist a spicy retort: “Nice idea, but who’s footing the bill? Maybe our Rajya Sabha veteran himself?” The crowd burst into laughter, proving that in politics, humour occasionally serves better than diplomacy — especially when seasoned with Hyderabadi haleem and some food for thought and a dash of Rayalaseema ruchulu.

Ravindra, ‘BRS’ Friend’, Focus Of Attention

All eyes in Telangana’s power corridors are now on IPS officer Stephen Ravindra, the newly appointed commissioner of the Civil Supplies Corporation, who steps into one of the state’s most politically sensitive roles — paddy procurement. Every step and move of Stephen in his new role is expected to be under extremely close scrutiny given that a section of Congressmen has alleged that he was very close to powers-that-be during the previous BRS regime. With this being the case and with the critical Kharif paddy procurement season set to take-off, with a record harvest expected, Stephen’s task could well be a walk on the knife’s edge as if things go wrong. Then, allegations of those in the Congress could well come to haunt him in no uncertain terms. However, with CM Revanth Reddy reposing his faith in Stephen’s abilities and giving him the critical post, all eyes are on the IPS officer to see how he performs in the task given to him.





Contributions from Avinash P. Subramanyam, Aruna, K.M.P. Patnaik, Vadrevu Srinivas, Md Ilyas, L. Venkat Ram Reddy, Neeraj Kumar