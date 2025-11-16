Nepal, Russian Delegations Explore New Trade Corridors

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam Port welcomed two international delegations on Saturday, underscoring its growing role as a hub for global trade and investment. A high-level delegation from Nepal, led by the Minister for industry, commerce, and supplies

Anil Kumar Sinha visited the port along with senior officials, including Joint Secretary Bipeen Acharya and Tarka Raj Bhatta, an undersecretary from the same ministry. Separately, an 11-member business delegation from Russia also toured the port facilities. Both delegations were received by officials of the Visakhapatnam Port Authority, who showcased the port’s advanced infrastructure and operational strengths.

Officials stated that during the visit, the teams were briefed on the port’s cargo-handling capabilities, modernisation and mechanisation initiatives, covered storage facilities, solar power generation projects, and the sewage treatment plant that recycles water for industrial use. The presentations highlighted Visakhapatnam Port’s commitment to sustainability and operational efficiency in the maritime sector. According to VPA officials, discussions with the delegations explored potential investment opportunities and avenues to expand import and export activities through the port.