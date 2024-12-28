Nepal Planning Consulate in Vizag to Boost Trade and Tourism

Visakhapatnam: In a strategic move to enhance its trade and tourism, Nepal is planning to open its consulate in Visakhapatnam.

A top official from the Nepalese Embassy disclosed to Deccan Chronicle, "We have written a letter to the Indian External Affairs Ministry in this regard. We are awaiting approval for starting the consulate. In the interim, Government of Nepal has deputed a team to Vizag for assessing various requirements,” the official stated.

Nepal's economy depends significantly on its carpet and garment exports. As the country is landlocked, Nepal has an agreement with India to use its Haldia and Visakhapatnam ports for external trade. While Haldia Port near Kolkata is the primary conduit for Nepal's trade, Visakhapatnam Port has emerged as a viable alternative.

Visakhapatnam Port offers several advantages, including proximity to the Malacca Strait, advanced logistics and paperless transactions, which add to efficiency. Despite Visakhapatnam involving higher transportation costs compared to Haldia, Vizag port's overall efficiency, speed and reduced undocumented expenses make it an attractive option for Nepali trade.

Recently, a Nepalese delegation spent three days in Vizag touring the city and meeting several key individuals, including Nukkasani Balaji, chairman of AP Tourism Development Corporation; Kanneganti Vijaya Mohan, president of Andhra Pradesh Tours and Travels Association; Pawan Karthik, vice president of Andhra Hotels Association; Oruganti Naresh Kumar, president of AP Air Travels Association; and Sambasiva Rao, former president of the AP Chamber of Commerce.

During his interactions, Nepal's ambassador Surender Thapa has expressed his country’s commitment to establish a consulate office in the port city of Visakhapatnam soon. The consulate will boost tourism to Nepal, while attracting Nepali tourists to Visakhapatnam.