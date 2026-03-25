Nepal Delegation to Study AP’s Natural Farming Model

VIJAYAWADA: A high-level delegation from Nepal will visit Andhra Pradesh from March 27 to 29 to study the implementation of natural farming under the Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) programme.

Organised by Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS), the visit will cover Guntur and Eluru districts, focusing on community-driven natural farming practices and their impact on farmers’ livelihoods.

The delegation will begin its tour in Guntur, where it will meet RySS executive vice-chairman Vijay Kumar and receive briefings on key aspects such as communitisation, marketing, health and nutrition. The team will also visit Atthota village to observe the ‘nine principles’ of natural farming, interact with Community Resource Persons and inspect a seed production farm.

On the second day, the delegation will visit Gundugolanu Gunta village in Dwaraka Tirumala mandal of Eluru district. They will study preparations of natural inputs such as Beejamrutham, Jeevamrutham and Agni Astra at a Bio-Input Resource Centre, and examine mixed cropping practices, including the ‘Any Time Money’ farming model. Interactions with women’s self-help groups and farmer-scientists are also scheduled.

On the final day, the team will visit Erukalapudi in Guntur district to observe sorghum clusters, Rythu Bharosa Kendras and a ‘five-layer’ farming model. The visit will conclude with a review meeting with Vijay Kumar.