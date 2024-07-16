Nellore's Bara Shaheed Dargah all set for Rottela Panduga

The famous Bara Shaheed Dargah in Nellore is all set for the annual Rottela Panduga (roti festival) on Wednesday.

The five-day event, declared as a state festival in 2015, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees not only from AP but also from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states.

Rottela Panduga holds historical significance as a thanksgiving festival commemorating 12 Muslim martyrs who laid down their lives fighting against the British troops in 1751 during the siege of Arcot in the Carnatic wars.

The festival is known for its unique tradition of distributing flatbreads (rotis) among the devotees and exchanging wishes and aspirations.

Sharing the legend behind the festival, a dargah priest explained, “In 1751, some 12 Muslim warriors from Bidar in Karnataka while trying to promote Hindu-Muslim unity after a pilgrimage to Mecca, were intercepted and beheaded by the army of Chola king Valaja at Gandavaram village in Nellore district. Despite being beheaded, they rode to Durgamitta in Nellore before dying.”

Since then, Durgamitta was renamed 'Darghamitta'.

The fete starts from Moharram and continues for the next four days with the ritual 'Shahdatt' on the first day (July 17) where the tombs of the 12 martyrs are cleansed. This is followed by a ‘Gandha Mahotsavam’ on the second day and the 'Jirayath' ritual of praising warriors on the third day. The Tahaleel Fatheah (distribution of Gandham) will come to an end with a Qawwali music programme on the fourth day, July 21.

The third day’s ritual is the highlight of the event when devotees take a holy dip in the Nellore tank (Swarnala Cheruvu) and exchange rotis while standing in knee-deep water, seeking blessings from the martyrs. The devotees whose wishes are fulfilled will leave the rotis in the tank for others to pick them up.

The Nellore district administration and civic authorities have made extensive arrangements for the visitors to the dargah. District collector Anand said all arrangements were in place and two control rooms were set up to ensure a smooth and peaceful event. SP Krishna Kanth said about 1,800 police personnel will be deployed for security purposes apart from setting up barricading, parking areas, and deployment of scuba divers and boats near the Swarnala Cheruvu ghats.