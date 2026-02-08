Nellore’s AC Subba Reddy Govt Medical College Set For Academic Expansion

Nellore: The AC Subba Reddy Government Medical College in Nellore, established in 2014, is gearing up for a major academic expansion. It is hopeful of securing approval to add 50 additional MBBS seats for the college from the coming academic year.

The plan for expansion reflects the institution’s steady growth over the past decade and its efforts to strengthen medical education in the region.

Encouraged by significant upgrades to its infrastructure and a favourable inspection report from the affiliating university, the college administration is confident of receiving the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) approval to increase the annual undergraduate intake from the existing 175 seats to 225.

The expansion, once approved, is expected to enhance access to quality medical education and help address the growing demand for trained medical professionals.

In addition to undergraduate expansion, the college has submitted proposals for the introduction of postgraduate programmes, seeking sanction for four PG seats each in Radiology, ENT, Pathology and Dermatology.

College authorities said the required clinical load, faculty strength and infrastructure for the proposed expansion are in place.

As part of its broader push to strengthen academic standards and promote research, the institution has approached the central research laboratory, a centralised facility aimed at supporting multidisciplinary research, to secure a funding of Rs 1.2 crore.

The proposed allocation is intended for comprehensive infrastructure development across all departments, including the upgrading of laboratories, research facilities and academic support systems, which would enhance the college’s research output.

To further improve teaching standards and student support, the college has also requested the director of medical education to sanction 30 tutor posts. This move would enable each department to be supported by five to six tutors, ensuring better academic supervision, improved teacher–student ratios and more focused clinical training for students.

College principal G. Rajeswari said the institution already has adequate faculty strength to meet regulatory norms. The induction of additional tutors would play a crucial role in strengthening both undergraduate and postgraduate teaching.

“Our priority is to continuously upgrade infrastructure, promote research and enhance academic quality in line with evolving medical education standards,” she said.