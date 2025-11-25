Nellore With Coastal, Historic Assets Set To Become a Major Tourism Hub

Nellore: SPSR Nellore district is gearing up to transform into a major tourism hub, with renewed emphasis on developing Mypadu Beach, the historic Udayagiri Hill Fort and temples, the iconic Gandhi Ashram at Pallipadu, and several key spiritual and cultural destinations.

Officials believe that the district’s rich coastal, historical and religious assets provide exceptional potential for large-scale tourism development. This can significantly boost the local economy and create employment opportunities.

Officials of Tourism, Engineering and Revenue departments met at the R&B Guest House in Nellore wings to discuss development of tourism. Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee (Viksit Bharat – Swarna Andhra Pradesh) chairman Lanka Dinakar attended the meeting, along with Tourism regional director Raman Prasad, district planning officer Lakshmi Narasayya, and District Development Coordination Committee member Penuballi Krishna Chaitanya.

Officials underlined that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has identified tourism as a key driver in realising the vision of a Swarna Andhra Pradesh. With continuous support from the union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, funds are being sanctioned through schemes such as PRASAD, Swadesh Darshan and SASKI to strengthen tourism infrastructure as part of the Viksit Bharat vision.

Despite its natural appeal, Mypadu Beach continues to face challenges due to poor infrastructure. To address this, officials have prepared a Rs 77-lakh proposal for modernising existing facilities and improving visitor amenities. The focus is to upgrade the coastline with modern infrastructure, ensuring it meets national tourism standards.

The meeting reviewed detailed project reports (DPRs) of major tourism projects across the district. These include Rs 26.04 crore for developing the Pinakini Satyagraha Gandhi Ashram near Pallipadu, which attracts around 2,000 visitors daily, Rs 36.50 crore for upgrading the historic Udayagiri Hill Fort and Sri Narasimha Swamy Temple, Rs 13.25 crore for the Sri Ranganayakula Temple and Rs 2.45 crore for the Sri Krishna Temple in Udayagiri.

Additional proposals include Rs 22.23 crore for developing the Kurugonda-Kanigiri Reservoir Tourism Centre at Buchireddypalem and Rs 20.62 crore for enhancing the Penusila Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Penchalakona, a site with deep mythological significance.

Lanka Dinakar emphasised sustainable and long-term planning to unlock Nellore district’s tourism potential with improved infrastructure, enhanced accessibility, visitors’ safety and promotional campaigns.