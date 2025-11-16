Nellore to Provide Free Corporate-Level Schooling to 15,000 Poor Students: Narayana

Nellore: Municipal administration minister Dr P. Narayana announced that 15 government schools in Nellore will be upgraded on the VR High School model by next academic year to offer free, corporate-quality education to 15,000 poor students.

During an inspection of modernisation works at Moolapet Girls High School on Sunday, Narayana said donors were helping transform government schools across the state. DSR Constructions has adopted the school and is constructing a 40,000 sq ft, two-floor campus along with a modern playground.

He said Union Bank had contributed four buses worth `1.2 crore to VRMCH School under CSR. Companies including Zigma, TVS, Reddy Labs and AMR have also agreed to adopt schools.

The minister conducted a surprise visit to the Sunday Market area, which suffers severe waterlogging during rains. He said road elevation work would begin on Monday and directed officials to prepare a permanent drainage plan.

Identifying clogged and encroached drains as the main issue, he ordered the widening of key canals and assured that encroached poor families would be given alternative housing.

Narayana added that the government had revived the `165 crore underground drainage project halted by the previous regime and aims to make Nellore a mosquito-free city.