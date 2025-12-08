Nellore To Get New 100-bed ESI Hospital

Nellore: The Union ministry of labour and employment has confirmed that steps are underway to construct a 100-bed Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospital in Nellore city.

Minister of state for labour Shobha Karandlaje provided the information in a written reply to a question raised by MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Prabhakar Reddy had sought clarification on whether the government had approved the establishment of a 100-bed ESI hospital in Nellore district in March 2019 to provide medical services to the ESI beneficiaries.

Responding to these queries, Karandlaje said the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has given “in-principle” approval for setting up two 100-bed ESI hospitals in the undivided Nellore district.

She explained that five acres of land— including space for staff quarters—has already been acquired for the proposed 100-bed ESI hospital at Sri City, and the ESIC approved this in its 196th meeting held on June 27, 2025.

Regarding the second hospital planned in Nellore city, Karandlaje said it would be constructed on two acres of ESIC-owned land, while the state government has identified an additional one acre for staff quarters.

ESIC is currently examining the suitability of the land and related aspects, including the tendering process, she added.