Nellore Student Creates Blindfolded Rubik’s Cube Portrait Of President Murmu

NELLORE: Children’s Day celebrations at AIMS English Medium School in BV Nagar turned noteworthy when 11-year-old Anumula Nomesh created a portrait of President Droupadi Murmu using 30 Rubik’s cubes in 5 minutes and 24 seconds — while blindfolded.

A Class VII student, Nomesh has developed a reputation for converting Rubik’s cubes into portrait art. Teachers and students said they were impressed by the level of planning and concentration required to complete such a task without sight.

School staff noted that Nomesh has consistently shown interest and skill in solving cubes and experimenting with cube-based artwork. His earlier work includes creating a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 13 minutes and 8 seconds using 16 cubes, an effort carried out under the supervision of Nellore District Collector O. Anand.

School correspondent Mastan said the institution is proud of Nomesh’s abilities and encouraged him to continue exploring his talent. The school felicitated him following the performance and congratulated him on his achievement.