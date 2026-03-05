Nellore Soaks in Talpagiri Rathotsavam Spirit

Nellore:Thousands of devotees gathered in Nellore on Thursday to witness and participate in the grand Rathotsavam of Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple, celebrated with deep religious fervour as part of the temple’s annual Brahmotsavams.

Chanting “Jai Ranga… Jai Jai Ranga,” devotees pulled the richly decorated temple chariot through key localities, including Santapet and areas near the residence of minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, drawing large crowds along the route.

Family members of ministers Ponguru Narayana and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy participated in the festivities to seek the blessings of Lord Ranganatha. Rama Devi, wife of minister Narayana, offered special prayers and performed the traditional ritual of sprinkling salt and pepper on the chariot — a practice devotees believe helps fulfil wishes when they take part in pulling the Ratham.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Devi stated that she prayed for the state’s prosperity and the well-being of its people. She noted that many natives of Nellore living abroad return each year to take part in the celebrations.

She also commended the arrangements made by the endowments department, temple committee and district police, which ensured the smooth conduct of the festival.

With the Brahmotsavams continuing in full grandeur, officials expect even larger crowds for the Teppotsavam (float festival) scheduled for Friday.