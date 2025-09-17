Nellore: Seven killed Including Child in Road Accident

Nellore: Seven persons including a child killed after a tipper lorry collided with a car near Peraman on the national highway in Sangam mandal the district on Wednesday,

According to reports, the tipper, which was coming at high speed on the wrong side of the road, rammed into the car. The impact was so severe that the vehicle was crushed under the lorry, leaving the bodies mangled.

The car was travelling from Nellore towards Kadapa at the time of the accident. Further details about the victims are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the tragic road accident. He directed officials to extend full support and assistance to the bereaved families.

Chandrababu also ordered a detailed inquiry into the accident and instructed that strict action be taken against those found responsible.