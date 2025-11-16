Nellore Set for Grand 41-day Mandala Puja Celebrations at Vedayapalem Ayyappa Temple

Nellore: The spiritual ambience in Nellore is set to intensify as the Sri Swami Ayyappa Devasthanam in Vedayapalem prepares to commence the 41-day Mandala Puja celebrations with the auspicious Dwajarohanam ceremony on Sunday evening, marking the beginning of a deeply devotional season.

The temple, a significant centre of Ayyappa tradition for decades, traces its spiritual legacy to 8 February 1987, when the consecration of Lord Ayyappa’s idol and the sacred Kumbhabhishekam were performed under the revered guidance of Kerala Tantri, Vadakedathu Perumbadappa Mana Keshavan Namboodri.

Since then, the temple has upheld the tradition of conducting Mandala Poojas every year with steadfast devotion and grandeur.

This year’s festivities will formally begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 16, 2025, followed by daily poojas and special rituals from November 17 to 27 December 2025. Thousands of devotees are expected to participate, seeking blessings, spiritual discipline, and divine tranquillity.

Daily annaprasadam will be offered to devotees and those who have taken the Ayyappa mala between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, with the support of donors, night-time bhiksha (food) will be arranged from November 16 to 27 December 2025.

A special Sarpa Bali Pooja (performed for relief from Sarpa Dosha) will be conducted on November 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The following day, November 30, 2025 (Sunday), a Maha Mrityunjaya Homam will be held at 8 a.m., followed by a Sudarsana Homam at 5:30 p.m., both performed by Kerala priests.

From 25–27 December, a special Kalababhishekam — a ritual involving the application of sandalwood paste to appease the deity — will be performed for Swami Ayyappa.

The Nagara Utsavam will be held on 28 December 2025, and the festivities will conclude on 29 December 2025 with the Aarattu Utsavam, marking the end of the Mandala Poojas.

Devotees wishing to participate in the Sarpa Bali, Maha Mrityunjaya Homam, or Sudarsana Homam may register at the temple counter. Participants paying the prescribed fee will receive Swami Ayyappa shawls, jackets, and prasadam.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Temple Committee President Gudala Seshagiri Rao said the temple is already witnessing an overwhelming influx of devotees taking Ayyappa Deeksha, even before the formal commencement of the Mandala Puja season.





The temple will open at 5:00 AM with Nirmalya Darshan, followed by:

· Ganapathi Homam — 5:30 AM

· Usha Puja — 6:30 AM

· Sriveli Utsavam — 7:00 AM

· Kalasa Puja — 9:00 AM

· Navakabhishekam — 10:30 AM

· Utcha Puja — 11:30 AM

· Sriveli — 12:00 PM

“Over 7,000 devotees have taken Ayyappa Deeksha at this temple alone in the last 15 days, and the total number of devotees in Deeksha across the district is estimated to have crossed two lakh,” the President said, highlighting the remarkable spiritual momentum building in Nellore.The temple will open at 5:00 AM with Nirmalya Darshan, followed by:· Ganapathi Homam — 5:30 AM· Usha Puja — 6:30 AM· Sriveli Utsavam — 7:00 AM· Kalasa Puja — 9:00 AM· Navakabhishekam — 10:30 AM· Utcha Puja — 11:30 AM· Sriveli — 12:00 PM



