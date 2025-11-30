Nellore Rural Police Crack Brutal Murder In 48 Hours

NELLORE: Police have swiftly solved the gruesome murder that shocked residents of Kallurupalli Housing Board Colony in Nellore Rural mandal on November 28, 2025. Officials revealed that the killing, carried out as part of a pre-planned conspiracy, resulted from a long-standing rivalry.

According to Nellore Rural police, the victim—identified as K. Panchalaiah from RDT Colony—had been returning home with his son when a seven-member gang arrived on motorcycles and attacked Panchalaiah with knives.

People rushed severely injured Panchalaiah to the Nellore Government Hospital but he succumbed to his wounds. Following a complaint filed by his wife K. Durga, Nellore Rural Police registered a case under Crime No. 381/2025.

Nellore district SP Dr. Ajith Vejendla ordered formation of special teams. Under the supervision of additional SP Ch. Soujanya and leadership of Nellore Rural DSP G. Srinivas Rao, circle inspector Venu and his team launched an intensive manhunt.

Investigators quickly zeroed in on the suspects, several of whom had already been involved in past criminal cases. After a meticulous search, police arrested the seven accused, seizing from them seven knives and three motorcycles purportedly used in the offence.

The accused have been identified as Nangula Janaki Ram alias John, 24, of 4th Mile, Nellore Rural; Dara Vishnu Vardhan, 22, of Thadikala Bazaar Centre, Arundhatipalem, Nellore; Arava Santosh, 19, of 102 RDT Colony, Nellore Rural; Mindala Lohith alias Chintu, 22, of Uparapalem, Ranganayakulapeta, Nellore; Eega Vinay, 21, of Settegunta Road, Nellore; Kalluru Santosh, 18, of Old Check Post, Nawabpet, Nellore Town; and Arava Joseph, 40, of Vaikunthapalem, Bodigadithota, Nellore City.

Investigations revealed that the murder stemmed from a bitter grudge. A woman named Arava Kamakshi, who had earlier been allocated a house in RDT Colony, had continued her illegal ganja trade in the new locality.

When Panchalaiah opposed her activities, tensions escalated. She reportedly felt humiliated when he refused to settle disputes in her favour. Seeking revenge, she sought the help of key associates, who assembled a team, planned and executed the murder.

Police officials warned that all those creating fear and disturbing public peace would face strict action without exception. Special teams are continuing to search for the remaining accused still at large.