Nellore Rural Gets 24-Hour Three-Phase Power

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, along with TD leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy, on Sunday inaugurated 24-hour three-phase power supply works worth Rs 2.17 crore in Kothavellanti village.

The MLA also inaugurated a newly constructed village secretariat building at Pathavellanti, built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Describing the initiative as a milestone, Sridhar Reddy said Nellore Rural had become the first constituency in the State to complete round-the-clock three-phase power supply. He said the project would benefit farmers, small businesses and households.

Appealing for unity, the MLA urged villagers to maintain a peaceful atmosphere to ensure continued development.

The programme was attended by Mandal Parishad president Budida Vijay Kumar, Nellore AMC chairman Manubolu Sridhar Reddy, ZP co-option member Allabakshu, TD mandal convener Pamujula Pradeep, village sarpanches, local leaders, CPM representatives and party workers.



