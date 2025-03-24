Nellore Residents to Pay Just Rs 1 for Underground Drainage Connection

Tirupati: In a move to ease the financial burden on residents, the Andhra Pradesh government has reduced the underground drainage connection charge in Nellore to just Rs 1, down from the earlier Rs 5,000. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Ponguru Narayana announced the decision on Monday, crediting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for approving the change to benefit the public.

During an early morning inspection in Nellore, Narayana visited municipal schools and playgrounds in various areas, reviewing existing facilities. He directed officials to establish badminton courts where feasible and instructed that all schools be equipped with play facilities.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that the underground drainage system in Nellore is nearing completion, with only 10 per cent of the work remaining. To ensure its early completion, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 165 crore. “The project, with an overall cost of approximately Rs 1,200 crore, is expected to improve sanitation and waste management in the city. Pending works will resume next month, with an emphasis on making Nellore cleaner and free from drainage-related issues,” he added.

The minister highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance public spaces. He announced that parks across all municipalities in the state would be developed to provide a better recreational experience for residents. Security measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, will be implemented in parks to ensure safety.

Narayana noted that following directions from Education Minister Nara Lokesh, steps are being taken to ensure each grade in municipal schools has a dedicated classroom. He reiterated that all municipal schools in the state would be modernised and that efforts are underway to complete these upgrades before schools reopen in June.

Narayana underscored the NDA government’s commitment to delivering on its promises through direct engagement with the people. As part of this initiative, the minister said he has been personally visiting municipal schools and parks in the Nellore city constituency to assess their needs and oversee planned improvements.

Municipal commissioner Surya Teja, senior officials, and local leaders accompanied the minister during his inspection.