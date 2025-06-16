Nellore Residents Cautioned Against QR Code Scams

Nellore: Y.O. Nandan, the Commissioner of the Nellore Municipal Corporation, issued a public alert urging citizens to be wary of fraudulent phone calls demanding tax payments through fake QR codes.

In a statement on Monday, the commissioner revealed that some unidentified individuals have been making deceptive calls to local businesses, claiming to simplify tax payments through QR codes.

One such incident occurred at a hospital in Pogathota, where the callers insisted on using a QR code for payment of a trade license fee. The hospital staff grew suspicious and reported the matter to civic authorities.

The commissioner clarified that property tax, water tax, trade license fees, and vacant land taxes should only be paid either at the municipal headquarters, local ward secretariats, or through the official online platforms.

He cautioned the public to be vigilant and to immediately report any suspicious calls demanding payment via QR codes or other unofficial channels to toll-free helpline: 1800-425-1113.

The civic body urged the residents not to trust unknown callers and to verify payment methods through official sources to avoid financial fraud.