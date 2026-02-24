Nellore, Prakasam Get Major Share in ₹45-Lakh Swachh Bharat Works

Nellore: Nellore district has emerged as a major beneficiary of Swachh Bharat initiatives undertaken by the Guntur CGST Audit Commissionerate, with projects worth over Rs 8 lakh implemented during 2025–26. Prakasam district is also among the focus areas for upcoming sanitation and community infrastructure works under the Commissionerate’s jurisdiction.

As part of the initiative, a 5-kW solar power project costing Rs 2.90 lakh was inaugurated on Tuesday at the Government High School, Kanaparthipadu village, Nellore Rural, by P. Anand Kumar, Commissioner of CGST Audit. The project was taken up under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, promoting a ‘Clean and Green School’ model through the use of renewable energy.

In Nellore district, the Commissionerate earlier implemented a comprehensive menstrual hygiene and health initiative for 415 girls in social welfare hostels at a cost of Rs 3.13 lakh. It also constructed modern toilets for girl students at MCPS Kondayapalem at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, a measure officials said helped reduce dropout rates. Tree plantation drives were also conducted at the school premises in 2024.

Across Andhra Pradesh, including allocations planned for Prakasam district, the Commissionerate has undertaken 11 major Swachh Bharat projects during 2025–26 with a total outlay of about Rs 45 lakh. These cover sanitation facilities, drinking water projects, solar energy installations and women-centric welfare works.

Officials said the solar project in Nellore reflects the Commissionerate’s emphasis on sustainable infrastructure, reduced electricity costs and environmental awareness among students, in line with national clean energy and sanitation goals.