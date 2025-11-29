Nellore Police Open Fire After Knife Attack by Murder Suspects

Nellore: Police opened fire on murder suspects after they allegedly attacked officers with knives during an arrest operation in Kovur area of Nellore district. The incident took place near the Sugar Factory late Friday night.

According to police, a man named Penchalayya was murdered in Kallurupalli Housing Board colony earlier in the night. After receiving information that the suspects were hiding near the Sugar Factory, police rushed to the location to detain them.

During the operation, the suspects reportedly attacked the police team with knives, injuring constable Adinarayana. In response, police opened fire, injuring an accused identified as James in the leg.

Both the injured constable and the suspect were shifted to Nellore Government Hospital for treatment.

Police said nine other suspects involved in the case are currently absconding, and a search operation is underway.