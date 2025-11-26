Nellore Police Form Special Squads To Curb Highway Fatalities

NELLORE: The SPSR Nellore district police have launched a new initiative to curb the rising number of fatal road accidents by deploying specially trained ‘Road Safety Warriors’ across high-risk stretches. The teams, formed under five subdivisions along the National Highway from Manubolu to Ulavapadu, each comprise 10 personnel led by a sub-inspector.

Deputy superintendent of police (Nellore Rural) Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao said the squads will be stationed at accident blackspots on national and state highways as well as vulnerable panchayat roads. Accident data shows most mishaps occur between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., during which the teams will operate.

He said the selected personnel have experience handling accident situations, administering immediate assistance and ensuring victims reach hospitals within the “golden hour”. The initiative moves away from penalty-driven enforcement, focusing instead on behaviour change—particularly among young two-wheeler riders. Vehicles of helmetless riders will be seized and released only after they produce a helmet and proof of purchase.

The teams will also conduct awareness programmes in schools and colleges to educate students on road signs, safety norms and responsible driving. They will analyse accident patterns and coordinate with agencies such as the National Highways Authority of India and Roads and Buildings Department to address road engineering issues contributing to crashes.

During a training session, district superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla urged the teams to carry out their duties with “utmost commitment”, stressing the importance of helmets, seat belts and avoiding drunk driving. She said public cooperation is essential for reducing fatalities. “Only with collective effort can we build a safer Nellore,” she said.