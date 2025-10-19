Nellore on High Alert Ahead of Heavy Rain Forecast

TIRUPATI: The Nellore district has been placed on alert following forecasts of a likely low-pressure area forming over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. District Collector Himanshu Shukla on Sunday issued advisories urging people, especially fishermen and coastal residents, to remain vigilant in view of the impending weather conditions.

According to the Meteorological Department, a surface circulation currently lies over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to intensify into a low-pressure area within the next 48 hours. The system is likely to move west-northwestwards, strengthening into a depression over the south and central Bay of Bengal. As a result, the district may experience rainfall from Wednesday, with heavy downpours expected between October 23 and 25, accompanied by thunder and lightning.

The collector advised fishermen not to venture into the sea from the afternoon of October 21 onwards, citing official warnings from the Meteorological Department. He directed that all fishermen currently at sea must return to the coast by October 21. Fishing operations will remain suspended on October 22 and 23 as sea conditions are expected to be rough.

Shukla also cautioned coastal villagers to take precautionary measures against strong winds likely to blow at speeds between 45 and 65 km per hour. He advised the public to stay indoors during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees. The Collector stated that the district administration is fully prepared to provide assistance and relief if necessary. He appealed to citizens to stay alert and follow official instructions issued by the administration.