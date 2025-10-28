Nellore: Officials Told To Ensure Safety And Hygiene In Cyclone Shelters

Nellore: District special officer and senior IAS officer N. Yuvaraj has directed officials to take special precautions for women, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children staying in cyclone rehabilitation centres across the district.

On Tuesday morning, Yuvaraj, along with district collector Himanshu Shukla, held a video conference with sub-collectors, RDOs, and mandal-level officials from the Tikkana Auditorium at the Collectorate. They interacted directly with evacuees in the rehabilitation centres, inquiring about the facilities provided.

The special officer personally inspected the availability of safe drinking water, food, milk, and other essential amenities. He reassured the residents not to panic, emphasising that the government was fully committed to supporting them. The evacuees expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the arrangements made to ensure their comfort and safety.

Shukla noted that, given the heavy rainfall across the district, all preventive measures must be in place to avoid damage. He instructed Panchayat Raj and engineering officials to prevent breaches in tanks and reservoirs and asked police, revenue, and panchayat staff to patrol areas around full reservoirs and alert nearby villages.

He also directed officials to evacuate residents from low-lying areas at risk of flooding and move them to designated shelters. Panchayat workers were ordered to carry out sanitation drives to maintain hygiene in the centres.

Officials were further told to monitor inflows from upstream projects in neighbouring districts and take precautionary measures. Once the rain subsides, panchayat and fire department teams will clear water and debris from roads in the affected villages.

Joint collector Venkateswarlu and several other senior officials participated in the meeting.