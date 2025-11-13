Nellore Municipal Chief Reviews Traffic, Drainage And Revenue Works

Nellore: Nellore municipal corporation commissioner Y.O. Nandan on Thursday inspected traffic regulation works near the Atmakur bus stand and directed officials from Town Planning, Engineering, R&B, Traffic Police and the National Highways Authority to ensure smooth vehicle movement and continuous monitoring.

He instructed them to identify the causes of frequent traffic bottlenecks and take corrective action against road encroachments, illegal parking, roadside stalls and unauthorised auto stands that obstruct the main bus route.

Nandan later inspected drainage and stormwater flow in 18th Division, Harnathapuram Second Street and adjoining areas, ordering desilting and the removal of blockages. He also visited local apartments to verify property tax assessments and directed the Revenue Department to bring all flat owners into the tax net.

Inspecting an under-construction apartment, he reviewed planning permissions, checked payment of vacant land tax and instructed ward secretariat staff to prevent unauthorised constructions and ensure adherence to approved plans.

Local public representative Ashok Kumar and officials from Revenue, Town Planning, Engineering, Sanitation and the ward secretariat accompanied him.