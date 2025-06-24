 Top
Nellore MP, MLA Intervene To Support Child Abuse Victim

Pathri Rajasekhar
24 Jun 2025 12:26 AM IST

Vemireddy couple comes to aid of child abuse victim

The girl was severely injured and traumatized after being branded with a hot ladle by her relatives, who suspected her of stealing a mobile phone. —Internet

Nellore: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and his wife, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prasanthi Reddy, have stepped in to support a young girl who was brutally attacked by her relatives on Sunday in Kakarladibbalu, Kudithipalem village. The girl was severely injured and traumatized after being branded with a hot ladle by her relatives, who suspected her of stealing a mobile phone. Through their VPR Foundation, the couple quickly arranged for specialized medical care. Upon learning about the incident, MLA Prasanthi Reddy coordinated with local leaders to transfer the girl from Indukurupeta Government Hospital to Apollo Hospital for advanced treatment. Following the MLA's direction, TDP leaders—including Koduru Kamalakar Reddy, Duvvuru Kalyan Reddy, mandal president Pawan Reddy, and minority leader Shaik Intiyaz—ensured that the girl received better treatment at the private hospital. Condemning the assault on the girl, the MLA ordered local authorities to take strict action against the perpetrators and pledged to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the girl’s speedy recovery.

