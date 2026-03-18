Nellore MP Appeals to Centre to Address Ration Dealers’ Issues

Tirupati:Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has urged the union government to address the issues being faced by ration dealers across Andhra Pradesh.

In this regard, he met union Public Distribution minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi on Wednesday and submitted representations on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Fair Price Shop Dealers Welfare Association and the All India Fair Price Shop Federation.

The MP informed the union minister that ration dealers receive an average monthly commission ranging between ₹6,000 and ₹8,000, which is not sufficient for their livelihood. He pointed out that as a result, racing dealers are facing increasing financial pressure while paying shop rent, staff salaries, electricity bills, and cost of doorstep delivery of essential commodities to elderly and disabled beneficiaries.

Vemireddy requested the centre to ensure a minimum monthly income of ₹35,000 for fair price shop dealers. In addition, he sought provision of family health cards for dealers, an ex-gratia of ₹25 lakh to support the families of deceased dealers, and release of all pending dues to ration dealers by both the central and state governments.

The MP said Joshi assured that the issues of ration dealers would be examined and steps taken towards resolving them.

Those present at the meeting between Vemireddy and the union minister included AP Fair Price Shop Dealers Welfare Association president Girija Rao.