Nellore Marks R-Day with Plans for Industrial Growth

Nellore: Patriotic fervour and national pride marked the 77th Republic Day celebrations held with grandeur at the Nellore Police Parade Grounds on Sunday.

Collector Himanshu Shukla was received by superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla and accorded a guard of honour before unfurling the national flag. The collector and the SP later released white doves, symbolising peace and harmony.

The celebrations were attended by Nellore Member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad chairperson Anam Arunamma, In-charge Mayor P. Roop Kumar Yadav, elected representatives, senior district officials and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, the collector paid tributes to freedom fighters and the framers of the Constitution, recalling the historic significance of January 26, 1950.

He outlined the district’s progress across sectors, with a strong focus on industrial development and employment generation.

Highlighting industrialisation as a key pillar of Nellore’s economic growth, he said the government has approved the IFFCO-Kisan SEZ over 2,776 acres with an investment of ₹870 crore, expected to generate 30,000 direct and 40,000 indirect jobs. He also underlined the strategic importance of KRIS City (Krishnapatnam Industrial City) being developed under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, which is expected to attract investments of ₹37,500 crore and create employment for nearly 4.67 lakh people.

The proposed BPCL refinery project, with an investment of ₹96,862 crore, was described as a landmark initiative that would significantly boost the district’s industrial ecosystem. Concluding his address, the collector called for collective efforts to ensure sustained and inclusive growth in Nellore district.