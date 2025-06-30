Nellore: Man Kills In-Laws, Critically Injures Wife in Drunken Rage

Nellore: A horrifying incident unfolded in S.C. Colony, Duttalur Mandal, where a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, brutally attacked his wife and murdered his in-laws in a fit of rage on Sunday.

According to police sources, the accused, Eluri Vengayya, reportedly attacked his wife Ankamma with a knife following a heated argument. When her parents tried to intervene, he turned the weapon on them, fatally injuring both.

The victims, identified as Kanjayya and Jayamma, died on the spot due to severe stab wounds. Ankamma sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the Udayagiri Government Hospital, where her condition is reported to be serious.

The incident has left the local community in shock. Neighbors described Vengayya as frequently intoxicated and often involved in domestic disputes. After the attack, he fled the scene and is currently absconding. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused and registered a case.