Nellore Introduces New Traffic Signals to Ease Congestion

Nellore: In a bid to reduce rising traffic congestion in Nellore, municipal administration and urban development minister Dr Ponguru Narayana inaugurated newly installed traffic signals at key junctions across the city on Sunday.

The Rs.1.39-crore project covers signal systems at Haranadhapuram, Ramalingapuram, VRC Centre and Kanakamahal Centre. Narayana inaugurated the systems along with MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, NUDA chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, TDP leader Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and SP Ajitha Vejendla.

The minister said development works under the Nellore Municipal Corporation were progressing rapidly. As part of traffic management, signal systems had been set up at seven locations, with four inaugurated on Sunday. He urged residents to strictly follow traffic rules to ensure smooth flow and public safety.

He also appealed to citizens to comply with LRS and BPS regulations and asked those with unauthorised constructions to rectify violations. Illegal encroachments on canals were a major cause of the severe flooding witnessed in 2019, he recalled. Recent desilting helped prevent major damage during last month’s cyclone, he said, stressing the need to widen canals to avoid future flooding. He assured that alternative arrangements would be made for economically weaker families affected by anti-encroachment measures.

MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said the effectiveness of the new traffic signals depended on public cooperation and urged continuous monitoring through the command-control centre. He praised the state government’s focus on speeding up development and credited Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance for accelerating progress. He also commended minister Narayana’s efforts despite financial constraints.

Nellore Rural TD in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy said the minister’s initiatives had significantly boosted the pace of development in the city. He said traffic signals were being installed at essential junctions across corporation limits to improve traffic management.