Nellore In-Charge Mayor Lambasts Ex-Minister Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore:Political temperatures soared in Nellore on Saturday after in-charge city mayor Roop Kumar Yadav launched a blistering offensive against former minister Anil Kumar Yadav, accusing the latter of indulging in “backstage politics” and misleading the public.

Roop Kumar dared the former minister to come to Nellore and engage in direct politics, instead of resorting to “dramas from behind the curtain.”

Though a close relative of Anil Kumar, the in-charge mayor alleged that after suffering a defeat in the 2024 elections, the former minister has shifted his political focus to Narsaraopet. But he has failed in establishing himself there.

Room Kumar accused the ex-minister of minting crores of rupees while in power. “Anil Kumar has abandoned party workers during their crisis now and is running his businesses abroad. The former minister is a politically and morally bankrupt leader who has failed those who had stood by him,” the in-charge mayor remarked.

Taking strong exception to what he called “selective concern,” Roop Kumar accused Anil Kumar Yadav of humiliating members of his own community once but now feigning affection for political gains.

“Making occasional trips to Nellore and indulging in petty politics will not scare anyone here. Your game is over,” the in-charge mayor declared.