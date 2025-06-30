Nellore Govt School Leads The Way In Modern Education

Nellore: A groundbreaking transformation is underway at the Venkatagiri Raja’s (VR) High School in Nellore, where the future of education is being reimagined with a blend of modern infrastructure, digital learning tools and unique attractions like a state-of-the-art hydroponics lab.

This innovative lab allows students to learn about soil-free cultivation techniques where vegetables, fruits and plants grow using only water enriched with nutrients.

The lab serves not only as a science lesson, but also as a real-world example of sustainability and agricultural technology, all within the walls of a government school. Parents visiting the school were visibly impressed by the corporate-school-like environment and the advanced learning facilities now available to their children.

The school, once likened to a forest due to its neglected state, has undergone a complete transformation.

Classrooms from Nursery to Grade 5 were inaugurated on Monday, equipped with cutting-edge amenities that rival those found in private institutions. The reimagining of the VR High School stands as a shining example of the potential of government schools when backed with vision and commitment.

The revamp has resulted in a surge of admissions with 1,050 students have already enrolled out of 5,000 applications and the school is set to be formally inaugurated by education minister Nara Lokesh on July 7.

Parents were urged to make full use of this opportunity by consistently sending their children to school so they can benefit from digital education and welfare schemes like Thalliki Vandhanam.

Joint collector Karthik emphasized the need for parents to fully leverage these advanced facilities, encouraging regular attendance to ensure meaningful learning outcomes.

In a forward-thinking move, officials are calling on successful individuals from Nellore – especially those who studied in government schools and have risen to high positions – to adopt local schools under the P-4 initiative, introduced by the Chief Minister.

This will ensure over 10,000 underprivileged students receive quality digital education in all 54 government schools across the city.

The event was graced by Municipal Commissioner Nandan, Deputy Mayor P Roop Kumar Yadav, DEO Balaji Rao, and others.