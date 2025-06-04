Nellore GGH Gears Up To Handle Covid Cases

Nellore: Preparations are underway as doctors brace for a possible uptick in Covid-19 cases at the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nellore.

Two dedicated blocks with six beds each in the Pulmonology department are ready to receive patients, with an Intensive Care Unit nearby for more serious cases.

Dr G. Aruna, in-charge of the Pulmonology wing, told Deccan Chronicle that she has observed a small but noticeable rise in patients with upper respiratory problems, reporting cold, sore throat and cough.

“On Monday alone, five such patients came in. We’ve sent their samples for RT-PCR testing and are awaiting results,” she said.

Though only about one Covid case is seen monthly since the third wave — and symptoms are mostly mild — Dr Aruna urged the public not to let their guard down.

“Many patients get tested in places like Chennai and come here for treatment,” she noted.

Her advice is to stick to the basics such as wearing masks, especially in AC buses and trains, avoid crowded spaces, maintain hand hygiene, do not underestimate the power of good sleep, sunlight and protein-rich food.

GGH’s deputy superintendent Dr Sk Masthan Basha added that testing was done at the hospital’s Central Lab and no recent spikes have been reported.

“We’re monitoring the situation closely,” he assured. With a team of 14 doctors, including 9 MD students and 12 nursing staff, the hospital is well-prepared to handle any surge, Dr Basha assured.